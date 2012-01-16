BERLIN Jan 16 The euro zone's current bailout fund has enough firepower to fulfill its tasks even after Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of nine of the currency bloc's 17 countries, Germany's government spokesman said on Monday.

"The (German) government has no reason to believe that the volume of guarantees that the EFSF has now should not be sufficient to fulfill its current obligations," Steffen Seibert said in a regular news conference. "We should not forget that it has been decided to significantly move forward the ESM and to have it in place in mid-2012, one year earlier than planned."

A spokesman for the finance ministry said he expected euro zone finance ministers to conclude discussions next week on moving forward the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

On Sunday, a senior euro zone official said the EFSF could retain its AAA rating with S&P through higher guarantees from the euro zone's remaining triple A countries or lower lending capacity. (Reporting Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)