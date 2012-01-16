BERLIN Jan 16 The euro zone's current
bailout fund has enough firepower to fulfill its tasks even
after Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of nine of the
currency bloc's 17 countries, Germany's government spokesman
said on Monday.
"The (German) government has no reason to believe that the
volume of guarantees that the EFSF has now should not be
sufficient to fulfill its current obligations," Steffen Seibert
said in a regular news conference. "We should not forget that
it has been decided to significantly move forward the ESM and to
have it in place in mid-2012, one year earlier than planned."
A spokesman for the finance ministry said he expected euro
zone finance ministers to conclude discussions next week on
moving forward the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
On Sunday, a senior euro zone official said the EFSF could
retain its AAA rating with S&P through higher guarantees from
the euro zone's remaining triple A countries or lower lending
capacity.
