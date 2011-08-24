BERLIN Aug 24 Germany's parliament should only have limited say over the euro zone's bailout fund and its new powers, Handelsblatt daily wrote on Wednesday citing a paper by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

"Bundestag delegates are only allowed to approve the framework contract for the EFSF according to Schaeuble's paper," Handelsblatt wrote, citing the confidential document.

As Europe's paymaster-in-chief, Berlin is battling the twin pressures of growing domestic opposition to rescue payments for weaker euro zone states and financial market turmoil prompted by the region's worsening debt crisis.

In common with lawmakers in some other EU states, German deputies have approval rights over the decisions taken at July's emergency European Union summit on the newest phase of rescue aid.

Many German MPs feel they should have a more far-reaching say over euro area rescues given that their country is the currency bloc's main source of funds.

Berlin's room to manage the region's debt crisis could also be restricted further early next month when Germany's top court will give a verdict on lawsuits alleging the government broke the law with last year's bailouts.

Many legal experts and some government sources say they expect the constitutional court to set conditions for German participation in future bailouts, perhaps giving the German parliament a bigger say in approving it.

That makes the court's verdict key for the whole euro zone.

Handelsblatt wrote on Wednesday that the managers of the European Financial Stability Facility bailout fund -- and not national lawmakers -- should determine the fund's guidelines on political conditions and price fixing.

The German daily said the paper was designed to translate the July 21 summit's decisions into a German law that would legitimate the EFSF as a top authority on bailouts of euro countries.

"Parliamentarians who until now had sovereignty in all monetary questions will be pushed into the role of mere spectators," Handelsblatt wrote, foreshadowing potential criticism from lawmakers.

Schaeuble's paper, according to Handelsblatt, laid out the EFSF's new powers, namely the fund's right to finance recapitalisation of financial institutions, to provide precautionary credit lines and to buy bonds from the secondary market.

