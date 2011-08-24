BERLIN Aug 24 Germany's parliament should only
have limited say over the euro zone's bailout fund and its new
powers, Handelsblatt daily wrote on Wednesday citing a paper by
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
"Bundestag delegates are only allowed to approve the
framework contract for the EFSF according to Schaeuble's paper,"
Handelsblatt wrote, citing the confidential document.
As Europe's paymaster-in-chief, Berlin is battling the twin
pressures of growing domestic opposition to rescue payments for
weaker euro zone states and financial market turmoil prompted by
the region's worsening debt crisis.
In common with lawmakers in some other EU states, German
deputies have approval rights over the decisions taken at July's
emergency European Union summit on the newest phase of rescue
aid.
Many German MPs feel they should have a more far-reaching
say over euro area rescues given that their country is the
currency bloc's main source of funds.
Berlin's room to manage the region's debt crisis could also
be restricted further early next month when Germany's top court
will give a verdict on lawsuits alleging the government broke
the law with last year's bailouts.
Many legal experts and some government sources say they
expect the constitutional court to set conditions for German
participation in future bailouts, perhaps giving the German
parliament a bigger say in approving it.
That makes the court's verdict key for the whole euro zone.
Handelsblatt wrote on Wednesday that the managers of the
European Financial Stability Facility bailout fund -- and not
national lawmakers -- should determine the fund's guidelines on
political conditions and price fixing.
The German daily said the paper was designed to translate
the July 21 summit's decisions into a German law that would
legitimate the EFSF as a top authority on bailouts of euro
countries.
"Parliamentarians who until now had sovereignty in all
monetary questions will be pushed into the role of mere
spectators," Handelsblatt wrote, foreshadowing potential
criticism from lawmakers.
Schaeuble's paper, according to Handelsblatt, laid out the
EFSF's new powers, namely the fund's right to finance
recapitalisation of financial institutions, to provide
precautionary credit lines and to buy bonds from the secondary
market.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by John Stonestreet)