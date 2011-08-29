BERLIN Aug 29 Lawmakers from Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition will make a proposal this week to persuade
rebel colleagues to back measures to bolster the powers of the
euro zone bailout fund, a senior conservative lawmaker said on
Monday.
Some 23 lawmakers from Merkel's own coalition have said they
would not back the reforms of the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) in a vote in the Bundestag (lower house of
parliament) next month, German media reported at the weekend.
Yet Norbert Barthle, the chief budget expert of Merkel's
conservatives, said he thought the number of critical voices was
just half that.
He was confident the coalition would muster enough support
for a parliamentary majority without recourse to opposition
votes -- as long as it was willing to compromise.
Last month, euro zone leaders agreed in principle on a
second bailout of Greece that would include a further 109
billion euros ($157 billion) from the EFSF and the International
Monetary Fund through mid-2014.
They also agreed to give the bailout fund extra powers under
specified conditions, such as a potential role in helping to
recapitalise banks, buying government bonds and providing
precautionary credit lines to countries.
According to an internal parliament document obtained by
Reuters, the strengthened EFSF should receive its own decision
making powers for new forms of financial aid for countries in
crisis -- which conflicts with demands from German MPs.
Germany, the euro bloc's biggest economy, has been reluctant
to make it easier to bail out countries that many Germans see
as profligate.
The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens said they
would vote for the measure so its passage is certain. But
political analysts warn that if Merkel fails to pass the measure
with lawmakers from her own coalition, it could trigger a crisis
of confidence and political turmoil.
"If Chancellor Merkel does not manage to get a majority of
her own in the euro issue, the logical answer would be new
elections," said SPD secretary-general Andrea Nahles.
But Barthle said he would make a proposal offering a
compromise in the dispute over the EFSF together with colleagues
from the other parties in the ruling centre-right coalition.
"We will work out a procedure, on the one hand, that enables
the European bailout fund to react quickly enough," Barthle told
public broadcaster ARD, while noting that parliament had a right
to be consulted fully when dealing with such big sums of money.
"At the end of the day, I believe we will obtain a
majority," Barthle said, acknowledging that it would be a "hefty
blow to the government" if this were not the case.
There are 620 seats in parliament and Merkel's coalition has
330, while the three opposition parties have 290.
Merkel said on Sunday she was sure the government benches
would vote for the new measures, while Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble warned coalition MPs that financial markets may doubt
Europe's ability to act if they failed to do so.
Another key conservative MP, Josef Schlarmann, on Monday
urged other deputies to vote against the reformed EFSF. He said
Merkel had broken promises made to coalition deputies with the
agreement at a EU summit meeting in July.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)