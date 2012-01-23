BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Rexford industrial announces expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility
BERLIN Jan 23 The German government does not believe the size of Europe's permanent rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), needs to be doubled at this point, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.
German news magazine Der Spiegel reported at the weekend that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti wants the lending capacity of the ESM to be doubled to one trillion euros.
Seibert said that the German government is ready to discuss what European partners will bring to the table on the ESM. (Reporting By Brian Rohan and Erik Kirschbaum)
* Rexford industrial announces expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility
BOSTON, Feb 14 William Stiritz, one of the largest investors in Herbalife Ltd, cut his stake in the nutrition and weight loss company to 1.4 percent at the end of the fourth quarter from 5.2 percent a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
* Starboard Value LP takes 1.1 million share stake in Rockwell Collins - SEC filing