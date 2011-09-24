BERLIN, Sept 24 A senior lawmaker from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Saturday the
euro zone's permanent rescue mechanism should be introduced
sooner than mid-2013 to beef up private creditors' response to
the Greek debt crisis.
With concern swelling about a possible Greek sovereign debt
default as Athens struggles to meet the terms for its European
Union and International Monetary Fund bailout, policymakers in
the euro zone are readying for an escalation of the crisis.
Nobert Barthle of the Christian Democrats (CDU), who sits on
parliament's budget committee, said an earlier introduction of
the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM), due in
mid-2013, would help respond more forcefully to the crisis.
"I think it would make sense to push further in this
direction," Barthle told Reuters, arguing that the ESM, with an
effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros, will include
Collective Action Clauses (CACs) prevent one bondholder from
blocking a debt restructuring deal at the expense of others.
These clauses would be included in all euro zone government
securities from July 2013 under the original timetable for the
ESM, which has yet to be ratified by national parliaments after
they first approve granting new powers to the EFSF.
Barthle said that by bringing forward the introduction of
the ESM "we could get access to the CACs sooner, which would be
extremely helpful".
"The banks must see that, if it came down to an orderly
insolvency, they could not remain outside," said Barthle.
Merkel said 11 days ago it was no longer "taboo" to talk
about an orderly Greek default, that the euro zone would lack a
mechanism for such a scenario until the ESM comes into power in
2013.
"We do not currently have such a mechanism and that's why
the ESM has to come into force," she said on Sept. 13.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing
