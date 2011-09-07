BRUSSELS, Sept 7 The EU Commission said on Wednesday it was
safisfied with a ruling by Germany's highest court to give parliament more say
in euro zone rescue packages and added that an international mission would
return to Athens in mid-September.
"It is now time for the German government and the German parliament to take
this ruling into account," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular
briefing.
On Greece, the Commission said the paused discussions between the
debt-choked nation and its EU/IMF/ECB troika of lenders would soon resume.
"We're thinking in terms of the troika going back to Athens in
mid-September," Altafaj said.