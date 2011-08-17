BERLIN Aug 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy discussed proposals for common euro zone bonds briefly in their talks on Tuesday and both rejected the idea, Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Both sides only discussed this briefly and with a negative view, by which I mean they both explained to each other why they don't think euro bonds are the right remedy," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

