FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
BERLIN, Sept 14 Germany still opposes joint euro zone debt issuance, but is awaiting a European Commission proposal for euro bonds due to be presented soon, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Brian Rohan)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.