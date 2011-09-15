BERLIN, Sept 15 Common debt issuance in the euro zone will not be available during the ongoing debt crisis, said a senior lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Thursday.

Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary leader of the conservatives, reiterated his party's argument that euro bonds would only accentuate the problems in the common currency area as they would make further borrowing easier.

A ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court last week effectively blocks Germany from taking party in a joint bond issue, making it difficult for such a proposal to prosper. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke)