BERLIN Nov 23 German backing for the issuance
of joint euro zone bonds is no longer being categorically ruled
out in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, German daily Bild
reported in an advance of an article to appear in its Thursday
edition.
The report was quickly rejected as wrong by several
officials in Merkel's centre-right coalition.
The normally well-informed daily quoted parliamentary
sources in the ruling coalition saying various scenarios are
being discussed that could make German backing necessary for
the common bonds the government has firmly rejected until now.
"The German government could, for example, be forced to
come up with something in return for a tightening of the euro
Stability Pact," Bild wrote in the advance on Wednesday,
indirectly quoting parliamentary sources in the coalition.
Merkel and her government have repeatedly rejected the
issuance of joint euro zone bonds. In a speech in parliament on
Wednesday she called a joint euro zone bond issuance
"extraordinarily inappropriate." [ID:nL5E7MN309]
In a Reuters story on Nov. 18, aides to Merkel said she
might permit bolder measures to fight the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis if European Union partners would agree to treaty
changes that Germany has been seeking to impose intrusive
fiscal discipline [ID:nL5E7MI2EX]
Several officials rejected the Bild report on Wednesday
evening. A spokesman for Merkel declined any further comment as
Merkel has already spoken out against euro bonds.
"Euro bonds are interest rate socialism and socialism is
always the wrong way to go," said Rainer Bruederle,
parliamentary floor leader of the Free Democrats (FDP) that
share power with Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU).
Another leader in the FDP said: "We would never let that
pass anyhow. But it isn't even necessary to block (it) because
the CDU/CSU doesn't also doesn't want euro bonds in any form."
A spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group added:
"There's nothing at all moving there."
