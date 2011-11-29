BERLIN Nov 29 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel will not make a deal at the upcoming European Union
summit to stop resisting joint issuance of euro zone bonds in
exchange for progress on strengthening fiscal rules, German MPs
quoted her as saying on Tuesday.
Members of parliament from Merkel's centre-right coalition
said she told them in a closed-door meeting Europe was "a long
way from euro bonds" as it made no sense to sanction euro states
breaking fiscal rules on the one hand and reward them with lower
interest rates via the collectivisation of debt on the other.
The chancellor also reiterated her opposition to using the
European Central Bank to solve the euro zone's debt problems by
injecting unlimited liquidity.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Stephen Brown)