BERLIN Dec 16 Eurosceptics in Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) looked set to lose an internal party vote on a permanent euro zone bailout scheme, party sources said on Friday, which would remove a threat to Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition.

They also failed to get a quorum of one third of the 64,000 party members, essentially making the controversial referendum on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) invalid, four party sources told Reuters ahead of a news conference by FDP leader Philipp Roesler at noon (1100 GMT) to announce the result.

The FDP are junior partners in Merkel's centre-right coalition.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)