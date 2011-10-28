BERLIN Oct 28 German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle criticised euro sceptics in his own Free Democratic (FDP) party who have challenged euro zone rescue moves by Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.

In a newspaper interview to appear on Saturday, Westerwelle took aim at rebellious members of the FDP who have forced upon the party a non-binding referendum on whether to support the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) that will succeed the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) from 2013.

"It's not good enough to say what you don't want -- you have to also say what you want," Westerwelle told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper.

"In my view even the biggest sceptics should reconsider their position when all Germany's leaders, all the leaders in Europe and nearly all the leaders in the world are convinced that saving the euro is the right way to go," he added.

FDP euro sceptics collected enough signatures to force a survey of party members on the ESM. The result of the postal balloting is expected to be announced in December. The euro sceptics' drive, led by MP Frank Schaeffler, could cause problems for the FDP leaders and Merkel's coalition.

Germany has frequently been accused of dragging out its decision-making, most recently when Merkel had to obtain a mandate from parliament to negotiate on the EFSF at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

On Friday, Germany's constitutional court suspended a parliamentary committee's right to approve urgent actions by the euro zone's bailout fund, potentially delaying decision-making in Germany on key moves to tackle the bloc's crisis.

A spokeswoman for the Constitutional Court said it would investigate whether the planned use of a small closed-door committee of nine German lawmakers to consider urgent matters relating to the EFSF infringed on lawmakers' rights.

Westerwelle, who was the leader of the FDP until May, said that he planned to campaign in the party on behalf of the ESM.

"I'm looking forward to the party referendum because it gives us the chance to campaign with our arguments for Europe in front of the eyes of the German public," Westerwelle said. (Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Alistair Lyon)