EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies strengthen

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday as stronger-than-expected Chinese economic figures boosted demand for emerging market assets. Imports to China, the world's biggest consumer of basic products, rose in January at the fastest pace in four years, easily surpassing analyst forecasts. The figures helped lift prices of commodities, pulling along currencies such as iron-ore exporter Brazil's real. The Chilean peso was th