BERLIN, Sept 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said Europe wanted to and would find a solution to Finland's
demand for collateral in exchange for loans to Greece that was
open for all partners.
"All of us want to and will find a path, a way forward that
is open to all partners but is still in line with the Finnish
wishes," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Finnish
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen. "Our experts are currently
working on this...and I am fully confident it will come about."
Finland has said it may opt out of the second bailout
package for Greece if its demand for collateral in exchange for
loans to Athens is not met.
The demand has prompted both criticism and demands by other
euro zone countries for similar treatment.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh)