BERLIN, Sept 29 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday speculation about further changes to the euro zone bailout fund was indecent.

"We should not ask ourselves what is coming next and who intends this and that. That either increases insecurity or it is not serious and it is in truth even indecent," Schaeuble told parliament.

Asked about whether there were plans to leverage the fund, Schaeuble said parliament was on Thursday voting to boost the German contribution to the euro zone bailout fund to 211 billion euros, and after that "we will see".

"Therefore any speculation and (causing) insecurity is indecent."

Schaeuble, who was addressing the Bundestag lower house of parliament ahead of a crucial vote on enhancing the fund, sought to reassure lawmakers that all changes to the fund would have to be approved by parliament. (Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Eva Kuehnen)