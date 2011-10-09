(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Merkel, Sarkozy vow anti-crisis package by end of month
* Package seen including plan for Greece, banks,
coordination
* Leaders paper over differences on bank recaps, offer no
details
* Sarkozy keen to deliver success at Cannes summit early
November
By Noah Barkin and Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Oct 9 The leaders of Germany and France
promised on Sunday to unveil a new comprehensive package for
solving the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, but
offered no details and papered over differences on how to shore
up European banks.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin their goal was to come up
with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree how to
recapitalise banks and present a plan for accelerating economic
coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov.
3-4.
"We are very conscious that France and Germany have a
particular responsibility for stabilising the euro," Sarkozy
told a joint news conference.
"We need to deliver a response that is sustainable and
comprehensive. We have decided to provide this response by the
end of the month because Europe must solve its problems by the
G20 summit in Cannes."
Sarkozy will host the Cannes summit and is keen to deliver a
big success that might bolster his flagging chances of winning
re-election in a presidential vote next year.
But even if the two leaders can agree on a way forward, the
experience of the past two years has shown that they could
struggle to get the other 15 countries in the euro zone on board
in a timely fashion.
Pressed by reporters, both leaders refused repeatedly to
discuss details of their plan. Sarkozy said he and Merkel were
in "total agreement" on the recapitalisation of European banks,
even though officials in Paris and Berlin have made clear in
recent days that the countries are far apart.
The two euro zone heavyweights have come under pressure
worldwide to resolve a crisis which is roiling markets.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday urged Europe to "act
fast", calling the common currency bloc's crisis the largest
obstacle to a recovery in the United States.
World Bank President Robert Zoellick told German magazine
Wirtschaftswoche magazine that there was a "total lack" of
vision in Europe and Germany in particular needed to show more
leadership.
Following the news conference, the leaders of the euro
zone's two biggest economies were due to hold a working dinner
at the Chancellery.
BANK IMPLOSION
The implosion of Belgian lender Dexia , the first
bank to fall victim to the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis,
has added a sense of urgency to the talks.
The prime ministers of France and Belgium and the finance
minister of Luxembourg agreed a rescue plan for Dexia on Sunday
ahead of the meeting in Berlin.
Other French banks have come under intense pressure because
of their exposure to Greece and other weak countries on Europe's
southern periphery.
BNP Paribas and Societe Generale denied
a report on Sunday that they could seek to raise a combined 11
billion euros as part of a broader European recapitalisation
plan.
Ireland estimated at the weekend that European banks may
need more than 100 billion euros ($135 billion) to withstand the
debt crisis. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said they
need double that figure.
Paris wants to tap the euro zone's 440-billion-euro European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to shore up its banks,
worried that pouring its own money into them could compromise
its coveted triple-A credit rating.
Officials in Berlin have made clear that they believe the
fund should be used only as a last resort, when euro zone member
states don't have the means to support their banks on their own.
Another area of contention is how to use a new, enhanced
EFSF to buy sovereign debt -- an issue that would become
particularly crucial if Greece failed to secure its next tranche
of aid.
Greece is expected to run out of cash as soon as
mid-November. Inspectors from the European Commission, the IMF
and the European Central Bank -- the so-called "troika" -- are
currently assessing whether Athens has fulfilled the criteria
for more aid.
"We are working closely with the troika which is currently
in Greece and we expect them to present a sustainable solution
for Greece that keeps it in the euro zone and also ensures the
financial stability of the euro zone," Merkel said.
European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso told German
newspaper Bild at the weekend that a Greek default would have
unforeseeable consequences and may cause the crisis to spread.
"This is new territory for us and we are discussing
solutions which have not really been tested before," he said.
Merkel said France and Germany were working on steps to
boost economic coordination in the euro zone and said their
proposals would necessitate changes to the bloc's Lisbon Treaty.
Sarkozy made clear, however, that Europe needed to "take
decisions now", rather than announce new long-term plans that
would take time to implement. Changing the treaty could take
several years.
"Comprehensive, sustainable and rapid responses before the
end of the month. That is the result of this Franco-German
meeting," he said.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Yann Le Guernigou;
Writing by Noah Barkin and Sarah Marsh)