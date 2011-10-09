(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Oct 10 The leaders of Germany and France
have promised to unveil new measures to solve the euro zone's
debt crisis by the end of the month, as international pressure
builds for bold steps from Europe to avert an economic backlash
of global proportions.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday evening that their
goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes,
agree how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for
accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20
summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
But they declined to reveal any details of their plan. As
they met, British Prime Minister David Cameron urged them to
take a "big bazooka" approach to the crisis, telling the
Financial Times that euro zone leaders had to break their cycle
of doing "a bit too little, a bit too late".
Merkel and Sarkozy were due to hold a working dinner after
their news conference.
"We are very conscious that France and Germany have a
particular responsibility for stabilising the euro," Sarkozy
said, standing next to Merkel.
"We need to deliver a response that is sustainable and
comprehensive. We have decided to provide this response by the
end of the month because Europe must solve its problems by the
G20 summit in Cannes."
Financial markets were hoping the meeting of the euro zone's
top two leaders would produce a breakthrough, and the lack of
concrete steps could hurt sentiment on Monday.
"It's great to see Sarkozy and Merkel talking, but they have
to come up with some firm conclusions on what needs to be done,"
said Chris Wheeler, an analyst at Mediobanca in London.
"The end of the month is a long way away. There has to be
some clarity on what we need and it's not coming through."
SUMMIT PRESSURE
Sarkozy will host the Cannes summit and is keen to deliver a
big success that might bolster his chances of winning
re-election in a presidential vote next year.
The French leader said he and Merkel were in "total
agreement" on the recapitalisation of European banks, even
though officials in Paris and Berlin have made clear in recent
days that the countries are far apart.
Foreign leaders are looking on in horror at the squabbling,
fearful the euro zone crisis could plunge their own economies
back into recession.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday urged Europe to "act
fast", calling the crisis the largest obstacle to a recovery in
the United States.
Cameron, in an interview with the Financial Times, pressed
euro zone leaders to increase the firepower of their 440 billion
euro rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) -- and to remove all uncertainty about Greece's economic
future.
The British leader said he had conveyed his concerns that
the currency bloc was acting too cautiously to Merkel personally
over the weekend.
The implosion of Belgian lender Dexia , the first
bank to fall victim to the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis,
has added a sense of urgency to the talks.
The prime ministers of France and Belgium and the finance
minister of Luxembourg agreed a rescue plan for Dexia on Sunday.
Other French banks have also come under intense pressure
because of their exposure to Greece.
A senior banker told Reuters in Paris that French
politicians were worried that even an orderly Greek debt default
could floor French banks and were pushing for action to bolster
capital levels.
Paris wants to tap the EFSF to shore up its banks, worried
that pouring its own money into them could compromise its
coveted triple-A credit rating.
Officials in Berlin have made clear that they believe the
fund should be used only as a last resort, when euro zone member
states don't have the means to support their banks on their own.
Another area of contention is how to use a new, enhanced
EFSF to buy sovereign debt -- an issue that would become
particularly crucial if Greece failed to secure a new aid
tranche.
Athens is expected to run out of cash as soon as
mid-November. Inspectors from the European Commission, the IMF
and the European Central Bank -- the so-called "troika" -- are
currently assessing whether the country has fulfilled the
criteria for more aid.
Greece has repeatedly failed to meet fiscal targets set out
for it by the troika and its economy has performed far worse
than predicted.
In addition to addressing the banks and Greece, Merkel said
France and Germany were working on steps to boost economic
coordination in the euro zone and said their proposals would
necessitate changes to the bloc's Lisbon Treaty.
Sarkozy made clear, however, that Europe needed to "take
decisions now", rather than announce long-term plans that would
take time to implement. Changing the treaty could take several
years.
"Comprehensive, sustainable and rapid responses before the
end of the month. That is the result of this Franco-German
meeting," he said.
German news agency DPA, citing financial sources, reported
on Sunday that euro zone finance ministers were working on
scenarios involving a 60 percent reduction in Greece's debt.
