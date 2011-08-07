UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BERLIN Aug 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicholas Sarkozy on Sunday reiterated their commitment to fully implementing the decisions taken by European leaders at their July 21 summit.
"They stress the importance that parliamentary approval will be obtained swiftly by the end of September in their two countries," the leaders of the euro zone's largest economies said in a joint statement.
They welcomed the recent budget consolidation measures by Italy and Spain, stressing that "complete and speedy implementation of the announced measures is key to restor(ing) market confidence." (Reporting by Sarah Marsh, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.