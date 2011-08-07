BERLIN Aug 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicholas Sarkozy on Sunday reiterated their commitment to fully implementing the decisions taken by European leaders at their July 21 summit.

"They stress the importance that parliamentary approval will be obtained swiftly by the end of September in their two countries," the leaders of the euro zone's largest economies said in a joint statement.

They welcomed the recent budget consolidation measures by Italy and Spain, stressing that "complete and speedy implementation of the announced measures is key to restor(ing) market confidence." (Reporting by Sarah Marsh, editing by Maureen Bavdek)