* Merkel, Sarkozy to meet in Berlin late on Sunday
* Will discuss differences on bank capital, EFSF bond buying
* Meeting occurs as crisis risks spiralling into banking
meltdown
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Oct 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will thrash out differences with French President Nicolas
Sarkozy on Sunday over how to use the euro zone's financial
firepower to counter a sovereign debt crisis threatening the
global economy.
With the turmoil threatening to spiral into financial
meltdown as the value of banks' sovereign bond holdings slide,
Merkel and Sarkozy are likely to discuss in Berlin both how to
manage Greece, prevent contagion and strengthen lenders.
The implosion of Belgian lender Dexia , the first
victim of the crisis, has added a sense of urgency to the talks.
"Dexia will be among the topics that will be discussed but
the main topic is Greece and the euro zone, as banks are only a
consequence" of the crisis, a source at the French finance
ministry told Reuters.
Sarkozy is due to arrive in Berlin late on Sunday afternoon
and hold a meeting with Merkel followed by a working dinner.
Talks are continuing over a vital aid tranche for Greece,
which could run out of cash as soon as mid-November.
"There is a high risk that this crisis further escalates and
broadens," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was cited
as saying by a newspaper on Sunday.
BOLSTERING BANKS
Germany and France have so far been split over how to
recapitalise Europe's banks, which Ireland estimated on Saturday
may need more than 100 billion euros ($135 billion) to withstand
the sovereign debt crisis, while the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) has said the banks need 200 billion in additional funds.
Paris wants to tap the euro zone's 440 billion European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to recapitalise its own
banks, while Berlin is insisting the fund should be used as a
last resort.
Another key dispute is how to use the EFSF to buy sovereign
debt to prevent contagion of the crisis, particularly crucial if
Greece fails to secure its next aid tranche.
France does not want to set guidelines for the EFSF on the
matter, whereas Germany wants to limit the sum used for each
member state and set a time limit for bond purchasing,
Handelsblatt reported.
"Given that the EFSF is limited overall, it makes sense also
to limit the purchases on the secondary market for each
country," Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary leader of
Merkel's conservatives, told Reuters on Saturday.
There was a danger, otherwise, the funds could be quickly
used up, he said.
The two euro zone heavyweights have come under pressure
worldwide to resolve Europe's crisis which is roiling markets.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday urged Europe to "act
fast", calling the common currency bloc's crisis the largest
obstacle to the United States' own recovery.
World Bank President Robert Zoellick told Wirtschaftswoche
magazine there was a "total lack" of vision in Europe and
Germany in particular needed to show more leadership.
Merkel will visit Vietnam and Mongolia this coming week.
(Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Louise
Ireland)