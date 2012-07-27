BERLIN, July 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged on Friday to do all in their power to protect the euro after discussing the latest events in the debt crisis by telephone.

"Germany and France are deeply committed to the integrity of the euro zone. They are determined to do everything to protect the euro zone," they said in a joint statement which echoed comments one day earlier by the European Central Bank chief.

Germany's centre-right leader and the Socialist president of France said all euro zone member states and European institutions must meet their commitments "within the realm of their own competencies". (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gareth Jones)