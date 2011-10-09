BERLIN Oct 9 France and Germany will present
proposals on a new comprehensive package for stabilising the
euro zone by the end of the month, French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Sunday.
"We are very conscious that France and Germany have a
particular responsibility for stabilising the euro," Sarkozy
said at a joint news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel in
Berlin.
"We need to deliver a response that is sustainable and
comprehensive. We have decided to provide this response by the
end of the month because Europe must solve its problems by the
G20 summit in Cannes," he added, saying it was too early to
enter into details.
The leaders suggested that their proposals would include a
plan for recapitalising European banks, accelerating economic
coordination in the euro zone and dealing with Greece's debt
problems.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, Sarah Marsh, Andreas Rinke and Yann
Le Guernigou)