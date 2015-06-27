By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, June 27
BERLIN, June 27 German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel said on Saturday that a proposal from the Greek
government for a referendum on austerity demands should not be
dismissed out of hand, though it was vital that voters had a
clear deal on which to vote.
In an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio, Gabriel said
such a referendum would only make sense if voters in Greece got
the chance to cast their ballots on the European Union's offer
for aid linked to reforms.
"We'd be well advised not to dismiss this suggestion from
Herr Tsipras out of hand and say 'that's just a trick'," Gabriel
said. "But rather if the questions are clearly framed... then
that could make sense."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on
austerity demands from foreign creditors earlier on Saturday,
rejecting an "ultimatum" from lenders and putting a deal that
could determine Greece's future in Europe to a popular vote.
The surprise call marked a dramatic twist in the five-month
negotiations between Greece and its lenders, plunging the
cash-strapped nation into uncharted waters and risking a default
and capital controls as hopes for an aid agreement faded.
Gabriel, also Economy Minister and head of the centre-left
Social Democrat (SPD), said he did not know if the terms of an
agreement to vote on had been worked out yet. Only a concrete
agreement would be worth holding a referendum on, he said.
"The referendum would only make sense if that what Europe is
offering is put up to a vote," Gabriel said. "And Europe is
offering Greece a lot."
He said it would be unacceptable if Tsipras wanted the
European Union to send him 20 or 30 billion euros of rescue
funds but without any conditions.
"That's why he has to ask his people if they want the rescue
funds, a double-digit billion euro figure, in exchange for
sticking to certain measures that will lead to Greece recovering
step for step."
After a week of acrimonious talks in Brussels, Tsipras
dismissed lenders' proposals as "blackmail" before flying to
Athens to huddle with ministers. After midnight, he appeared on
television to announce plans for a referendum on July 5.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by John Stonestreet)