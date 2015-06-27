* German vice chancellor says referendum could make sense
* But would need to frame clear question on aid-for-reform
deal
BERLIN, June 27 German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel said on Saturday that a proposal from the government in
Athens for a referendum on austerity demands should not be
dismissed out of hand, though it was vital that Greeks had a
clear deal on which to vote.
In an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio, Gabriel said
such a referendum would only make sense if Greeks got the chance
to vote on the European Union's offer for aid linked to reforms.
"We'd be well advised not to dismiss this suggestion from
Herr Tsipras out of hand and say 'that's just a trick'," Gabriel
said. "But rather if the questions are clearly framed... then
that could make sense."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on
austerity demands from foreign creditors earlier on Saturday,
rejecting an "ultimatum" from lenders and putting a deal that
could determine Greece's future in Europe to a popular vote.
The surprise call marked a dramatic twist in the five-month
negotiations between Greece and its lenders, plunging the
cash-strapped nation into uncharted waters and risking a default
and capital controls as hopes for an aid agreement faded.
Gabriel, also Economy Minister and head of the centre-left
Social Democrat (SPD), noted that a previous Greek government
led by George Papandreou sought a referendum in 2011 as he
struggled to impose painful cuts demands by lenders, but was
ousted over the call. Gabriel said EU governments were opposed
to the idea in 2011 even though he said he found it a good one.
Gabriel said he did not know if the terms of an agreement to
vote on had been worked out yet. "(But) the referendum would
only make sense if that what Europe is offering is put up to a
vote. And Europe is offering Greece a lot."
He said it would be unacceptable if Tsipras wanted the
European Union to send him 20 or 30 billion euros of rescue
funds but without any conditions.
"That's why he has to ask his people if they want the rescue
funds, a double-digit billion euro figure, in exchange for
sticking to certain measures that will lead to Greece recovering
step for step."
After a week of acrimonious talks in Brussels, Tsipras
dismissed lenders' proposals as "blackmail" before flying to
Athens to huddle with ministers. After midnight, he appeared on
television to announce plans for a referendum on July 5.
In the German radio interview, Gabriel said that many of the
most painful austerity measures on Greece had been deleted from
the conditions of the rescue. He acknowledged that "the mistake
of the old rescue programmes" was that the focus was on savings.
"Now the EU is offering real help for investment, for growth
and to fight youth unemployment," he said.
