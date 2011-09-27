BERLIN, Sept 27 Greece, under international pressure to reform so it can receive further aid, will meet its commitments under its international bailout, the country's Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Tuesday.

"I can guarantee that Greece will live up to all its commitments," Papandreou said in a speech to industry leaders in Berlin.

"I promise you we Greeks will soon fight our way back to growth and prosperity after this period of pain."

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)