BERLIN, Sept 8 German Deputy Economy Minister
Stefan Kapferer said on Thursday Greece was falling short on
reforming its debt-ridden economy.
Greece is due to get 8 billion euros ($11.25 billion) later
this month, but first needs to prove it is hitting budget
targets.
Earlier this week, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said Greece will not be able to receive another tranche of
international aid if the delayed report from the "troika" of the
International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the
European Commission is negative.
(Reporting By Rene Wagner)