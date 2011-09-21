BERLIN, Sept 21 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou will visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel next
Tuesday in Berlin, a spokesman for the German leader said on
Wednesday.
Spokesman Steffen Seibert said the German and Greek leaders
would meet for dinner on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) and give
brief statements to the media beforehand. He said Papandreou had
already been scheduled to speak at a German business conference
the same day.
The "Troika" mission of European Central Bank, European
Commission and International Monetary Fund inspectors is due to
return to Athens early next week to check Greek progress on
meeting the conditions for a 110 billion euro bailout programme.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)