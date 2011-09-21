BERLIN, Sept 21 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Tuesday in Berlin, a spokesman for the German leader said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert said the German and Greek leaders would meet for dinner on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) and give brief statements to the media beforehand. He said Papandreou had already been scheduled to speak at a German business conference the same day.

The "Troika" mission of European Central Bank, European Commission and International Monetary Fund inspectors is due to return to Athens early next week to check Greek progress on meeting the conditions for a 110 billion euro bailout programme.

