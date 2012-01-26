BERLIN Jan 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that talks between the Greek government and the country's private sector creditors were on track.

"(The talks) are on quite a good path. On that basis the second Greek programme will be drawn up, in which Greece also has to specify its additional obligations again," Merkel said at a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Merkel also told reporters ahead of an EU summit on Monday that Berlin was waiting for a ruling on whether the European Commission should be able to file complaints against euro zone members that violate fiscal rules.

"We have said we are going to ask the legal advice of the European Council again to explain in writing why they believe the Commission cannot sue," Merkel said.

Germany wants to give the Commission the right to take violators to the European Court of Justice, but there are doubts about whether that can be done under current legislation. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)