BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BERLIN May 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants Greece to stay in the euro zone but the indebted state must adhere to the terms of its international bailout, she was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"It is still the case that the agreements with the troika and the reform targets must be adhered to. That's the only way we can imagine the path for Greece back to stability and economic strength," Merkel was quoted as saying.
In a pre-release for Thursday's Passauer Neue Presse newspaper, Merkel said nothing had changed about her view that it would take time to solve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and that Greece should remain in the currency bloc. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
