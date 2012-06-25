BERLIN, June 25 The European Union will probably
not take any decisions on debt-stricken Greece at its summit
later this week, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert
said on Monday, dashing Athens' hopes it might ease the terms of
its bailout.
Asked if any decisions would be taken regarding Greece at
the anxiously awaited summit of European leaders, Seibert said:
"I think all European partners will stick to procedure."
Seibert said officials from Greece's "troika" of lenders -
the European Union, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund - must first visit Athens to see how effectively
the programme was being implemented, and then report back.
"On the basis of this we will talk about potential necessary
updates to the programme," he said. "This is the schedule that
everyone in Europe is sticking to, so do not expect any
decisions on Greece at the European Council."
Seibert added that Wednesday's meeting between German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
would also not yield any decisions.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown, Writing by
Sarah Marsh, Editing by Gareth Jones)