BERLIN Aug 20 Germany will not substantially
soften its agreements with Greece, its foreign minister Guido
Westerwelle said on Monday, after meeting with his Greek
counterpart Dimitris Avramopoulos.
Greece is expected to lobby for a two-year extension when
its Prime Minister Antonis Samaras meets this week with
Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker.
But Avramopoulos said his government would present an 11.7
billion euro reform package in several weeks to meet demands
made by Greece's international lenders in return for financial
aid.