BERLIN, June 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble might meet Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis in
Berlin on Tuesday after receiving a request for a meeting from
his Greek counterpart, Schaeuble's spokesman Martin Jaeger said
on Friday.
Jaeger told a government news conference that Varoufakis
would be in Berlin on Monday for another event and had requested
a meeting with Schaeuble. But the German finance minister will
not be in Berlin on Monday, the spokesman said. He added they
were trying to find time for a meeting on Tuesday.
"We're looking into it," Jaeger said, adding Schaeuble
already has a meeting with Finland's finance minister in Berlin
on Tuesday. "There's been a request (from Greece) for a meeting
but we haven't been able to find a time yet. We'll let you know
on Monday."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber)