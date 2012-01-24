BRUSSELS Jan 24 All Greek political parties must consent to reforms agreed with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to receive more funds under a second bailout programme, Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

"Greece must implement the agreed measures and reforms. And of course all Greek parties must agree to the measures and a new programme, independently of the upcoming elections," Schaeuble told reporters in Brussels.

The German finance minister also said he was confident a treaty on tighter fiscal rules could be finalised before March, and that there should be a close link between the fiscal treaty and the euro zone's ESM permanent bailout fund. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Rex Merrifield)