BERLIN, Sept 12 Greece must decide for itself on whether to leave the euro zone, but Athens cannot expect further aid unless it enacts reforms, a senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Monday.

Speaking on broadcaster ARD, parliamentary floor leader Peter Altmaier added his voice to the growing chorus of politicians openly discussing the prospect of Greece leaving the currency bloc.

"The situation is very serious, more than some had thought," he said, adding that Greece would only receive the next tranche of an international bailout if it convinces the so-called troika of EU, ECB and IMF lenders that it is tackling its debt.

"Exclusion from the euro zone is not legally possible at the moment. That means the Greeks must decide themselves if they stay in the euro zone or if an exit is better for them."

"If the troika comes to a negative result, then Greece must think of how it should go forward. And then that must be discussed with European partners."

A source at this weekend's G7 finance chiefs' meeting in Marseille said the EU, ECB and IMF inspectors, who suspended talks with Athens last week, would probably find a formula in their progress report to allow the next 8 billion euro ($11 million) tranche of bailout funds to be paid in October.

That would keep Greece going for a few more months until European parliaments approve new powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund to give preventive credit lines to euro zone member states, buy bonds in the secondary market and lend money to recapitalise banks.

The source said the German finance ministry was increasingly convinced that Greece will not be able to avoid default for much longer, so ring-fencing the euro zone's weakest debtor and limiting contagion will be crucial.

Senior politicians in Merkel's centre-right coalition have also started talking openly about a Greek default, reflecting mounting concern in Europe's biggest economy about the debt crisis and pressuring Greece.

Partly to ramp up the pressure on Greece to comply, German lawmakers have, in the past few days, adopted a tougher tone.

Also on ARD on Monday, Christian Lindner, general secretary of the Free Democrats who are junior partners in the government, underlined that no options should be off the table if Greece fails to dig itself out, ruling out the use of Europe's bailout fund if this turns out to be the case.

"The safety net was conceived for countries that are willing and able to get out of debt," he said. "Countries that are not, or are incapable, cannot expect emergency aid. They need other ways, and here no ideas can be ruled out." (Reporting by Brian Rohan)