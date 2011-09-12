BERLIN, Sept 12 Greece must decide for itself on
whether to leave the euro zone, but Athens cannot expect further
aid unless it enacts reforms, a senior member of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Monday.
Speaking on broadcaster ARD, parliamentary floor leader
Peter Altmaier added his voice to the growing chorus of
politicians openly discussing the prospect of Greece leaving the
currency bloc.
"The situation is very serious, more than some had thought,"
he said, adding that Greece would only receive the next tranche
of an international bailout if it convinces the so-called troika
of EU, ECB and IMF lenders that it is tackling its debt.
"Exclusion from the euro zone is not legally possible at the
moment. That means the Greeks must decide themselves if they
stay in the euro zone or if an exit is better for them."
"If the troika comes to a negative result, then Greece must
think of how it should go forward. And then that must be
discussed with European partners."
A source at this weekend's G7 finance chiefs' meeting in
Marseille said the EU, ECB and IMF inspectors, who suspended
talks with Athens last week, would probably find a formula in
their progress report to allow the next 8 billion euro ($11
million) tranche of bailout funds to be paid in October.
That would keep Greece going for a few more months until
European parliaments approve new powers for the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund to give
preventive credit lines to euro zone member states, buy bonds in
the secondary market and lend money to recapitalise banks.
The source said the German finance ministry was increasingly
convinced that Greece will not be able to avoid default for much
longer, so ring-fencing the euro zone's weakest debtor and
limiting contagion will be crucial.
Senior politicians in Merkel's centre-right coalition have
also started talking openly about a Greek default, reflecting
mounting concern in Europe's biggest economy about the debt
crisis and pressuring Greece.
Partly to ramp up the pressure on Greece to comply, German
lawmakers have, in the past few days, adopted a tougher tone.
Also on ARD on Monday, Christian Lindner, general secretary
of the Free Democrats who are junior partners in the government,
underlined that no options should be off the table if Greece
fails to dig itself out, ruling out the use of Europe's bailout
fund if this turns out to be the case.
"The safety net was conceived for countries that are willing
and able to get out of debt," he said. "Countries that are not,
or are incapable, cannot expect emergency aid. They need other
ways, and here no ideas can be ruled out."
(Reporting by Brian Rohan)