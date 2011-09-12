* Conservative leader raises possibility of Greek euro exit
* Merkel supports EconMin's Greece default talk
* G7 source said at weekend next tranche likely to be paid
By Brian Rohan
BERLIN, Sept 12 Officials from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's coalition sent a tough message to Greece on
Monday that it might have to leave the euro zone if it fails to
meet conditions for its bailout package.
A top Merkel aide signalled the chancellor's support for the
leaders of her two centre-right coalition partners, after they
spoke publicly on the option of Greece departing from the
currency bloc or carrying out an orderly bankruptcy.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, who leads junior coalition
party the Free Democrats said in an article for
daily Die Welt that to stabilise the euro there could "no longer
be any taboos."
"That includes, if necessary, an orderly bankruptcy of
Greece, if the necessary instruments are available," Roesler,
who is also deputy chancellor, added.
Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said this was also the
government's view.
"(The minister) expressed in his own words what the goals of
the entire German government are. ... There is great unity
within the government."
Horst Seehofer, head of the third party in her coalition,
the Christian Social Union, last week was the first top German
politician to suggest publicly Greece may leave the euro.
"The good relationship between the chancellor and the
president of the CSU is reflected in many, many conversations
and this will of course be a subject when they next talk,"
Seibert said.
Seehofer, who was meeting his Bavarian party's leadership on
Monday to approve a new policy paper threatening to eject
over-indebted states from the euro zone, said he liked the
direction of the debate.
"I am pleased people have been speaking out on these
issues," he said in Munich.
GREEKS MUST DECIDE
While many analysts have long said that Greece would
eventually have to default, signs that German leaders could
allow this to happen earlier than previously thought have
prompted selling of European banking shares and the euro.
The FDP and CSU have taken a tougher line on euro-zone
bailouts than many inside Merkel's own conservative Christian
Democratic Union (CDU), but a senior member of her party said he
agreed that Greece might have to think the unthinkable.
"The situation is very serious, more than some had thought,"
said conservative parliamentary floor leader Peter Altmaier, who
is from the CDU.
Greece would only receive the next tranche of aid if it
convinces the "troika" inspectors from the European Commission,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund that it is
tackling its debt, Altmaier said.
"Exclusion from the euro zone is not legally possible at the
moment," he said. "That means the Greeks must decide themselves
if they stay in the euro zone or if an exit is better for them."
A source at this weekend's G7 finance chiefs' meeting in
Marseille said EU, ECB and IMF inspectors, who suspended talks
with Athens last week, would probably find a formula in their
progress report to allow the next 8 billion euro ($11 million)
tranche of bailout funds to be paid in October.
That would keep Greece going for a few more months until
European parliaments approve new powers for the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund to give
preventive credit lines to euro zone member states, buy bonds in
the secondary market and lend money to recapitalise banks.
But the source said the German finance ministry was
increasingly convinced that Greece will not be able to avoid
default for much longer. If that is so, ring-fencing the euro
zone's weakest debtor and limiting contagion will be crucial.
The FDP's deputy leader Christian Lindner said no option
should be off the table if Greece does not meet its bailout
conditions and the euro zone rescue fund should not be used.
"The safety net was conceived for countries that are willing
and able to get out of debt," he said. "Countries that are not,
or are incapable, cannot expect emergency aid. They need other
ways, and here no ideas can be ruled out."
