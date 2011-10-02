BERLIN Oct 2 The deputy leader of the Christian Social Union, one of three parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition, said on Sunday Greece may be better off leaving the euro zone if it cannot restore its fiscal health.

Alexander Dobrindt told Deutschlandfunk radio that a Greek exit from the euro would be a last resort measure and that Greece would find it easier to recover outside the currency bloc.

"I believe it is a solution, if one wants to bring Greece back into a economically stable competitive condition, that this would be done outside the euro zone," he said, according to an advance text of the interview to be aired on Sunday. (Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)