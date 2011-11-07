BRIEF-Fitch says EU bank funding rules would help covered bonds' liquidity
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
BERLIN Nov 7 Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou agreed in a phone call on Monday that Greece's transition government must stick to an agreement reached with the European Union in a Brussels summit last month.
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference: "Both partners agreed (in their phone call) that it was an essential task of the transition government to ensure for a complete implementation of all the agreements reached in Brussels on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. The new parliamentary elections can only take place once this task has been fulfilled."
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
* ProPetro Holding Corp files for IPO of up to $345 million - SEC filing