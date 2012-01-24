* All Greek parties must sign up to reforms or risk bailout
* Schaeuble says Athens' commitment must be independent of
vote outcome
By Annika Breidthardt
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 All Greek parties must
commit to reforms agreed with international lenders, no matter
who wins upcoming elections, or Athens puts at risk a second
bailout programme it needs to avoid default, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
"Greece must implement the agreed measures and reforms. And
of course all Greek parties must agree to the measures and a new
programme, independently of the upcoming elections," Schaeuble
told reporters in Brussels.
Greece, where the sovereign debt crisis that has threatened
the euro and shaken the world economy started, is due to hold
snap elections, and its co-ruling conservative New Democracy
party said on Tuesday it wanted the vote by April 8.
But Antonis Samaras, whose party shares power in the
coalition government with technocrat Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos, has slammed the current policy mix, saying it risks
plunging Greece even further into crisis. He has not backed some
of the austerity measures prescribed by international lenders.
Opinion polls show New Democracy getting about 30 percent of
the vote, about twice as much as the second-placed Socialist
party but not enough to win outright. That would leave Samaras
two options - form a coalition with other parties or ask for a
repeat poll in the hope of consolidating his victory.
On Monday, euro zone officials sent talks for a bond swap
deal back to square one by rejecting a final offer from the
country's bondholders.
Athens needs the deal within days to ensure funds from a 130
billion euro rescue plan drawn up by European partners and the
International Monetary Fund arrive before 14.5 billion euros
bond redemptions fall due in March. International lenders have
made debt sustainability a condition for a second bailout
programme.
Schaeuble's comments were in line with those made by
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter, who said earlier: "We
will only be able to finalise (the bailout plan for Greece)
positively when the governing party and the other parties
agree."
(Additional reporting by Dina Kyriakidou in Athens and John
O'Donnell in Brussels; editing by Ron Askew)