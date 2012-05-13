BERLIN May 13 "Acropolis, Adieu! Why Greece
must leave the euro," reads the front-page headline of Germany's
most influential magazine Der Spiegel, joining a chorus of
voices in Europe's paymaster country suggesting an exit may now
be the best option.
In a sign Germany is coming to terms with a possible Greek
departure, senior players in both business and political
communities said this week the euro zone could survive without
Greece because the bloc is now more resilient to shocks.
But Der Spiegel, one of Germany's most respected news
outlets, went one step further, arguing a Greek exit was the
only way forwards now. Its front page depicted a splintered euro
coin strewn across ancient Greek ruins at dusk.
"Despite all the scepticism, our editors have until now
pleaded for Athens to remain in the euro zone," Der Spiegel
wrote in its editorial column. "Since the parliamentary
elections at the beginning of May, Spiegel observers have
changed their opinion."
Greece tumbled into turmoil after a general election boosted
far-left and far-right groups, stripping mainstream parties,
which back a painful European Union/International Monetary Fund
bailout, of their parliamentary majority.
"The Greeks were never ripe for the currency union and they
still are not today. The attempt to make the country sustainable
healthy through reforms has failed," Spiegel journalists wrote
in their in-depth report on Greece.
"In the meantime it is clear that the exit is in their own
interest... Only an exit of Greece from the euro zone gives the
country a chance in the long term to get back on its feet."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted in the
media on Sunday as saying that he could not force Greece to
remain within the currency bloc although he hoped it would.
Many European countries seem to be coming to terms with the
possibility of a Greek exit. Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann
was quoted as saying he also did not wish for a Greek exit but
"in theory, a lot is imaginable".
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)