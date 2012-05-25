BERLIN May 25 Greece has no need for external
financing currently so it would not be a problem if the next aid
tranche for the debt-plagued country were delayed by a few
weeks, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"As far as I am aware, there is no current need for external
financing up until beyond the first half of the year," spokesman
Martin Kotthaus told a regular news conference in Berlin.
He added that a delay of a few weeks would be
"unproblematic."
Earlier, Kotthaus said Greece's lenders would need a
positive report on its reform progress before releasing a
planned second tranche of aid worth around 4 billion euros at
the end of June.
Greece holds its second election in less than two months on
June 17 in which a radical leftist party opposed to the EU-IMF
austerity programme is expected to perform well.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gareth Jones)