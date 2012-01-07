BERLIN Jan 7 The head of one of Angela
Merkel's coalition partners contradicted on Saturday one of her
tenets on the euro, saying that the EU would be fine if a
country dropped the currency.
Horst Seehofer, leader of the conservative Christian Social
Union (CSU), said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio
that he did not agree with Merkel's statement "If the euro
fails, Europe fails."
"There are many healthy economies in Europe that do not have
the euro, and Europe works nonetheless," he said in a transcript
of the interview. "Great Britain is an example."
Turning to Greece, arguably the worst-off member in the euro
zone, Seehofer said that the country's small size meant that its
withdrawal from the currency bloc would not bring economic side
effects strong enough to harm Europe.
"I am not proposing it, but if Greece did leave, it would
not bring damage and destruction to European integration," he
said.
Despite warnings by the head of Europe's current bailout
fund, Klaus Regling, Seehofer said that his party continued to
insist that the euro zone should be able to eject member states
that repeatedly breach debt rules.
"Kicking them out may be a rather crude term, but removal
must be possible as a last resort. This has been our position
for months."
