BERLIN, July 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will offer Greece 100 million euros for a fund to promote economic growth when he visits Athens on Thursday, a government source said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report.

Germany's offer of financial support will be contingent on certain conditions, and a business model being found for the growth fund, the source added.

"The German Finance Minister is not going to Athens to tell them how to do their homework," the source told reporters in Berlin. "Rather his aim is to encourage them to continue their path although it is very difficult, and to talk about concrete, bilateral cooperation".

Schaeuble said last month that Germany would discuss setting up a bilateral programme to help small and medium-sized countries in Greece, as it has done with Spain, at a meeting in Athens, and Greece has expressed interest in receiving such support. [ID:nL5N0ET2I9

A German paper wrote earlier on Wednesday that German state development bank KfW would give the new fund a loan of 100 million euros which it could then pass to firms.