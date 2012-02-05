BERLIN Feb 5 The majority of Germans feel
the euro currency bloc would be better off if debt-crippled
Greece left it, a poll published in mass-selling newspaper Bild
am Sonntag showed on Sunday.
The Emnid poll said 53 percent of Germans surveyed thought
Greece should return to its former currency, the drachma, while
only 34 percent felt it should keep the euro.
Euro zone ministers had hoped to meet this coming Monday to
finalise the second Greek bailout, which must be in place by
mid-March to prevent a chaotic default, but the meeting was
postponed because of reluctance in Athens to commit to reforms.
Without the austerity measures, which include cutting
holiday bonuses and lowering the minimum wage in a country
reeling from its fifth year of recession, the ministers say they
cannot approve the 130 billion euro ($171 billion) rescue plan.
The Emnid poll said 80 percent of Germans surveyed opposes
releasing the rescue package unless Greece implements the
reforms.
