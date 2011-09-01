DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
BERLIN, Sept 1 The finance ministers of Germany, the Netherlands and Finland will meet on Tuesday in Berlin to discuss the issue of collateral for loans to Greece, a German government source said on Thursday.
Finland's demands that Greece provide collateral in exchange for loans has prompted angry responses from other euro zone countries, with some saying they should get equal treatment. Analysts have said the resulting row could jeopardise a second Greek bailout. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Thursday the U.S. territory would make a $1.4 million interest payment on constitutionally backed bonds by drawing on so-called "clawback" money deposited at Banco Popular.
* The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company announces expiration and results of exchange offer for 6.000% senior notes due 2023