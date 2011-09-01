BERLIN, Sept 1 The finance ministers of Germany, the Netherlands and Finland will meet on Tuesday in Berlin to discuss the issue of collateral for loans to Greece, a German government source said on Thursday.

Finland's demands that Greece provide collateral in exchange for loans has prompted angry responses from other euro zone countries, with some saying they should get equal treatment. Analysts have said the resulting row could jeopardise a second Greek bailout. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)