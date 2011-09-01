* Deal on collateral in "not very long" future - Dutch
* Dutch, Finnish, German finmins to meet in Berlin
* Will discuss broad euro crisis issues
(Adds Austria on fees for collateral)
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Sept 1 Euro zone governments are moving
towards a compromise in a row over a bilateral deal between
Finland and Greece that gives the Nordic country collateral in
return for loans to Athens that other members of the currency
bloc do not get.
Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the initial
deal between Finland and the Netherlands, which prompted some
other euro zone countries to demand similar treatment, had been
axed and that a new compromise was being hammered out.
"(The collateral deal between) Finland and Greece, I
understand that is off the table now. There are other
arrangements being made to compensate," Noonan told a financial
parliamentary committee.
The wrangle has further undermined confidence among
investors in the euro bloc's ability to resolve its debt crisis
and prompted rating agency Moody's to warn that Greece's
bailout payments could be delayed.
Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager, speaking in the
Hague, said a solution to the row was not far off.
"I expect a solution (for collateral demands by Finland) in
the not very long term," De Jager said. "I see possibilities
that an equal treatment of creditors is possible where you do
not have the disadvantages from the draft agreement between
Finland and Greece."
Greece agreed last month to provide cash collateral for
AAA-rated Finland's loans in a bilateral deal that sparked
criticism across the currency bloc and demands for similar
treatment from Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter told Reuters on
Wednesday euro zone countries were discussing charging fees for
any such collateral, which could resolve the row. [nL5E7JV2CQ]
"If collateral is linked to fees -- if they cost something
just as a bank guarantee costs something -- then everyone's
desire for it will immediately be limited," she said.
She reiterated Austria's demand for equal treatment if
Finland gets its wish for collateral to back loans to Greece
under a new 109 billion euro ($157 billion) rescue package.
Katinka Barysch of the Centre for European Reform in London
said the Finnish attitude was harmful for Europe.
"That is an attitude that if it materialised in Germany
would be very dangerous," Barysch said. "The only good solution
I can imagine is to get rid of this. If the Greeks were able to
give collateral for all the bonds they issue or for the money
we lend them, they wouldn't need us anyway."
A German government official said that the finance
ministers of the Netherlands, Finland and Germany would meet in
Berlin on Tuesday to discuss this but later added that the
collateral issue was not formally up for talks.
"I cannot rule out they will talk about this but it is not
officially on the agenda," the official said, adding that he
read De Jager's comments to mean a compromise could be reached
even ahead of Tuesday.
"The meeting is a broad exchange of views on the euro zone
debt crisis between countries that have similar views," the
official added.
De Jager said the three countries would meet in Berlin on
Tuesday to discuss euro zone issues.
Finland had said it could drop out of the Greek aid
programme if its demands were rejected.
Although Finland's share of the package is tiny, it punches
above its weight because of its top-notch credit rating --
which it shares with Austria and the Netherlands -- and the
fact that its parliament is empowered to vote on funding
issues.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt in Berlin, Gilbert Kreijger
in The Hague and Carmel Crimmins in Dublin; Writing by Annika
Breidthardt; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Andrew Hay)