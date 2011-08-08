BERLIN Aug 8 Germany denied that a joint statement issued with France on Sunday had made any stronger pledges about the euro zone rescue fund's commitment to purchase the bonds of weak member states on the secondary market.

"Nothing changes from the agreements reached (by European leaders) on July 21," government spokesman Christoph Steegmans told a news conference on Monday when asked about the joint statement.

In the statement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said the EFSF rescue fund would be able to intervene in the markets to buy bonds in the future on the basis of an ECB analysis and expressed confidence that this analysis would provide the "basis for secondary market interventions".

This appeared to go beyond the agreement reached at the July 21 summit, when leaders agreed to allow secondary market purchases by the EFSF, but also spelled out clear limits on such purchases.

(Writing by Noah Barkin)