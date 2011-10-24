BERLIN Oct 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will brief the leaders of the Bundestag's parliamentary groups on progress European Union leaders made at this weekend's crisis summit, two parliamentary sources said on Monday.

EU leaders are working on a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and on Sunday neared agreement on bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)