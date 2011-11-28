BERLIN Nov 28 Germany and France are
working together on a proposal for concrete and limited changes
to the European Union treaty, a German government spokesman
said.
"We believe that is the correct political answer to the debt
crisis," Steffen Seibert said on Monday, adding that the two
countries aimed to come up with new rules at a manageable rather
than unhurried pace.
Officials said over the weekend that Germany and France are
exploring radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid
fiscal integration among euro zone countries, aware that getting
broad backing for the necessary treaty changes may not be
possible.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)