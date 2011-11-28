BERLIN Nov 28 Germany and France are working together on a proposal for concrete and limited changes to the European Union treaty, a German government spokesman said.

"We believe that is the correct political answer to the debt crisis," Steffen Seibert said on Monday, adding that the two countries aimed to come up with new rules at a manageable rather than unhurried pace.

Officials said over the weekend that Germany and France are exploring radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries, aware that getting broad backing for the necessary treaty changes may not be possible. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)