DARMSTADT, Germany, June 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out renegotiating Greece's bailout on Saturday, saying a day before Greeks go to the polls that agreements with international lenders have to be stuck to.

"That's why it's so important that the Greek elections preferably lead to a result in which those that will form a future government say: 'yes, we will stick to the agreements'," Merkel said at a party conference of the Christian Democrats in the state of Hesse. (Reporting by Myria Mildenberger, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by John Stonestreet)