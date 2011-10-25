BERLIN Oct 25 Chancellor Angela Merkel was struggling on Tuesday to convince German lawmakers to back plans to boost the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund in a vote set to take place just hours before Wednesday's crunch EU summit.

Merkel needs to win the parliamentary vote to have a mandate to negotiate a deal with other EU leaders aimed at delivering a range of measures to stop the euro zone debt crisis spiralling.

The proposals, to increase the efficiency of the 440 billion euro ($610 billion) fund without pouring more taxpayers' money into it, are the subject of fierce debate in Europe's biggest economy and biggest contributor to the fund.

Lawmakers are likely to pass the plans on Wednesday but with the guidelines only circulated late on Monday, many are struggling to understand the details of the complex proposals and opposition parties have not declared how they will vote.

Peter Altmaier, parliamentary floor leader of Merkel's conservative bloc, appealed to all parties to support the plans.

"Europe expects us to be the standard bearer on this matter and the Bundestag to take a clear position that stretches across the parties," he told reporters.

"Germany must show it is fulfilling its duties towards Europe," he added.

Critics at home and abroad have accused Merkel of taking a dithering approach that has exacerbated the debt crisis.

On Monday, her conservatives unexpectedly announced the Bundestag lower house would hold a full vote on the new guidelines on the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Merkel's hands have been tied in her negotiations on the euro zone crisis since a Constitutional Court ruling last month demanded a greater say for German lawmakers on bailout issues.

She could have gone to Wednesday's summit with the approval of the 41-member budget committee rather than with a full parliamentary vote, an option that would have been quicker and less risky. But her party's parliamentary floor leader forced the full vote this week.

"The Chancellor wants to have as big a majority as possible. In putting her proposals to parliament as a whole, she is using the Bundestag as a proxy for the general public," said politics professor Juergen Falter of Mainz University.

"It is very unlikely that this won't pass," he added.

Just a month ago, Merkel struggled to contain a rebellion from within her own centre-right coalition in a parliamentary vote on the EFSF.

She almost had to rely on opposition support which would have been a major blow, possibly even triggering early elections.

Falter said she could not be certain of getting the plans through with a "Chancellor's majority" from her own coalition, rather than relying on the opposition this time round.

"If she didn't get it (the chancellor majority), it would be a blow in the medium term," said Falter.

The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens have complained about the lack of time to look at the guidelines but have long argued for stronger tools to tackle the crisis and have signalled they will vote for the measures.

REBELS AT THE READY

Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners said they would back the plans.

"I am certain that we will get our own majority -- and only that is necessary," Economy Minister and FDP leader Philipp Roesler told Reuters .

However, rebels are gearing up to defy Merkel.

"I will again vote "no" as all these measures are not helping to solve the problem in the long run," Wolfgang Bosbach, a prominent CDU rebel who complained of being browbeaten in the run-up to last month's vote.

The EU paper, obtained by Reuters, shows there are two models for increasing the fund's firepower -- an insurance model and a special purpose investment vehicle (SPIV) .

Investors hope leaders will on Wednesday decide which of the two approaches should be used, or a combination.

Bosbach will be joined by FDP waverers who fear the crisis is spiralling out of control.

"I worry that Italy will be attached to the drip. If that happens, the crisis will take on new proportions. No leveraged rescue mechanism in the world will be enough," FDP lawmaker Frank Schaeffler told Handelsblatt.

The conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), which has taken a tougher line on Greece than its sister CDU party and is more sceptical towards Europe, played down the importance of the plans getting through without relying on the opposition.

"We need a majority in the Bundestag, it is certain that we will get that." said Gerda Hasselfeldt, leader of the CSU parliamentary party in Berlin. Asked what it would mean if support fell short of the "chancellor majority", she said:

(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke, Thorsten Severin, Gernot Heller, Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)